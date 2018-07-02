COOPERATION WITH IRAN

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received on Sunday Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Salalah, along with the accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and ways to boost them. The two ministers exchanged views in relation to regional and international issues. The meeting was attended by officials from both sides. — ONA

