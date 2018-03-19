Cooperation in Education

MUSCAT: Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, received in her office on Monday Dr Vali Nasr, Dean of Johns Hopkins College of Advanced International Studies, USA. During the meeting, they discussed the possibility of cooperation between the ministry and the college in qualifying the Omanis in the preparation of strategic plans and policies in the higher education sector, in addition to discussing the desire of the college administration to attract Omani students to benefit from the academic programmes. — ONA

