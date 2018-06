MUSCAT: Saif bin Saud al Mahrouqi, Acting CEO of Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA), received in his office on Monday, Moayyad al Lami, Chairman of the Arab Journalists Association (AJA), and Dean of the Iraqi Journalists. They reviewed cooperation between OEPPA and AJA and the Iraqi Journalists’ Union and the possibility of holding joint training workshops and cultural programmes.

