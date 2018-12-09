Contribution of non-oil sectors up 5.1% in Q2, 2018

Muscat: The Supreme Council for Planning held its fourth meeting chaired by its vice-chairman, Dr Ali bin Masoud al-Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry (MOCI)

The meeting reviewed the economic performance report that indicated Oman’s GDP growth rate was 15.1 percent at the end of the second quarter of this year at current prices, driven by the rise in total oil activities, especially natural gas activities (23.2 per cent), while the contribution of

non-oil sectors increased during the same period by 5.1 per cent.

The council discussed the status of the work and the percentage of achievement in the development projects within the Ninth Five-Year Development (2016-2020), including the projects of economic diversification until October of this year, in addition to the procedures that have been adopted to address the challenges facing the implementation of some of these projects.