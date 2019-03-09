Contractor named for major Oman copper project

Muscat, March 9 – Al Hadeetha Resources LLC — the Omani-Australian joint venture behind the planned development of a major copper mining project in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate — has appointed a prominent Indian engineering firm to serve as its Engineering & Procurement (EP) contractor for its landmark venture. The project centres on the commercialisation of an estimated 16 million tonnes of copper deposits — billed as the largest single copper resource in the Sultanate to date — in Wadi Andam at Washihi in Al Mudhaibi Wilayat. It includes plans for a 1 million tonnes per annum copper concentration plant with an initial 10-year mine life.

Last week, Al Hadeetha Resources — a partnership of Australian-based Alara Resources (70 per cent) and local firm Al Hadeetha Investment (30 per cent) — selected India’s McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited (MBE) in a competitive tender for the contract, said Al Hadeetha in a statement. “The scope of work for MBE is progressing with front-end project engineering, geotechnical drilling and preparation of detailed designs for plant and other site infrastructure. Finalised plant layout, process flow diagram, single-line diagram and the piping and instrumentation diagram (P&ID) are due for completion in Q2 of calendar 2019, with detailed engineering due in early Q3,” the JV said.

“The appointment also provides for an extended work scope including procurement for the proposed Al Hadeetha 1 Mtpa copper concentrator plant and related infrastructure,” it further added.

Last June, Al Hadeetha Resources LLC became the first international joint venture to receive a copper mining licence for the Washihi copper resources. The site is located approximately 160 km southeast of the Daris Copper Project and Awtad Copper Project and is set to become the next producer of copper concentrate in the Sultanate, according to Alara.

Total investment in the Washihi project is estimated at RO 25 million, although revenues expected to be generated over the initial 10-year life of the venture is projected at an impressive RO 200 million.

Canadian-based industrial consultancy Progesys is the Engineering, Procurement Management Contractor (EPMC) for the overall integrated development. Progesys will also oversee the functions of the Mining Contractor, who will be responsible for the mining fleet, as well as a host of other consultants tasked with ensuring compliance with environmental and regulatory requirements.

Justin Richard, Managing Director of Alara and Al Hadeetha, commented: “This is another important step forward for the development of the Al Hadeetha Copper Project at the Washihi-Mazzaza site in the Sultanate of Oman. We are pleased to enter this partnership with MBE who have demonstrated a detailed understanding of the technical aspects of the project, possess in-depth knowledge of copper mineral processing and a thorough awareness of all project work requirements in Oman. All stakeholders are focused on meeting the development milestones to see Al Hadeetha Resources become the next producer of copper concentrate in Oman.”

