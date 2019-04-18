Muscat: A contractor arrested for conducting excavation work without a permit on Thursday. Said Muscat Municipality on Twitter

“The Urban Inspection Department at the Directorate General of Muscat Municipality on Thursday arrested a contractor for conducting excavation work without a permit. The contractor found cutting a mountain in Baushar Heights without a permit which is contravention to the decision No (22/2017) that regulates licenses of cutting mountains and excavation work under roads.