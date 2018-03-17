Container ship anchors off Salalah Port after fire mishap

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MARCH 17 –

A container vessel owned and operated by the US subsidiary of shipping giant Maersk is presently at anchor off the Port of Salalah following a blaze reported in its cargo hold last Thursday.

According to a number of maritime agencies monitoring the incident, the US-flagged Maersk Kensington — part of the fleet of Maersk Line Limited (MLL) — was en route from Salalah to Suez when the blaze erupted below deck. All 26 members of the ship’s crew are reported safe and fully accounted for, multiple media reports said.

The fire, the cause of which is still unknown, has since been extinguished.

Assistance is being provided to the ship and its crew from Salalah, the reports said.

Maersk Kensington is carrying around 3,500 containers equivalent to 5,000 TEUs.

