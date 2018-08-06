Consumer protection awareness programme organised in Rustaq

MUSCAT: The Directorate of Consumer Protection in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq concluded its awareness initiative on consuming culture. An awareness activity on the directorate’s tasks and consumer’s rights and duties was organised in Al Alia village in the Wilayat of Al Awabi. The targeted segment was introduced to mechanisms of reporting complaints and addressing grievances, briefed on the online consumer guideline and advised attendees about shopping best practices. They were disclosed to a number of product seizure and confiscation cases. The attendees were also instructed on best ways to identify fake products and the proper money saving.

