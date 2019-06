MUSCAT: A Committee of the Consultative Authority held its 6th meeting at its headquarters in Muscat on Thursday. The Committee met to discuss frames and fields of the strategic cooperation between the GCC states and Africa. The Committee discussed its draft report expected to be submitted at the Consultative Authority’s meeting in September 2019 for final review so as to be raised at the 40th session of the GCC Supreme Council in December 2019. — ONA

