Construction industry contributes 9 per cent to Oman’s GDP

Muscat: The construction industry accounts for a 9 per cent share of Oman’s GDP and is the country’s largest employer, according to Heiderose Moossen, Manager — Vocational Training and Industry Relations, TSSC Department of the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech).

Speaking at third joint SAP-GUtech/OES industry workshop, held at the Crowne Plaza Muscat Convention and Exhibition Centre, Moossen stated: “The construction sector has huge potential for job perspectives related to Intelligent applications. Our intention with this workshop is to create solutions that enhance socio-economic growth values for society and for its citizens.

In particular, Building Information Modelling, Augmented Reality, the Internet of Things, in-memory and graph computing could provide new business value and operational excellence.”

GUtech assumed the task to set-up a SAP NextGen Chapter in last year. SAP has been facilitating a SAP Dual Training for 25 SAP selected students. To link the academia and the industry, GUtech has set-up a NextGen Lab in collaboration with SAP last year.

“We wish to listen to students, our future employees and build up their skills for the future,” said Mohsen al Lawati, Accounts Manager at SAP who introduced SAP to the audience. The construction industry is one of the least digitalised sectors worldwide,” he noted.

The industry workshop closed with an open forum and a discussion, where the audience discussed and collected their vision on challenges, opportunities and the way ahead for Intelligent Technologies in the Construction Sector.

Most feared is the high investment for systems, that digitalise and re-engineer operations of an organisation and support its Project Management processes.

