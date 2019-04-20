Conoco sells UK North Sea oil assets to Chrysaor for $2.7 bn

LONDON: US energy group ConocoPhillips has agreed to sell its oil and gas assets in the British North Sea to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $2.68 billion, Conoco said, making Chrysaor the biggest producer in the region this year. Reuters had reported on last Wednesday that Chrysaor and Conoco were close to sealing the deal, citing sources close to the process who put the value of the assets at up to $2.8 billion. The North Sea has undergone a major transformation in recent years, as long-standing producers have sold assets to smaller players such as Chrysaor who say they can squeeze more money out of fields due to their nimbler operations.

For Conoco the disposal is part of a continuing refocus on its US operations. “This disposition is part of our ongoing effort to hone our portfolio and focus our investments across future low cost-of-supply opportunities,” said Chief Executive Ryan Lance. The Conoco assets produced 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) last year, the US company said. Chrysaor said the deal, which will be backdated to start in January last year and which is subject to regulatory approval, would bring it up to 177,000 boed pro forma in 2018 and 185,000 boed in 2019. On its website, Chrysaor said it expected production in 2018-2020 to average between 120,000 and 130,000 boed, but a spokesman said last year’s production was down due to a pipeline blockage. Chrysaor, backed by private equity firm EIG Global Partners, is already one of the biggest North Sea player after acquiring assets from Royal Dutch Shell for $3.8 billion in 2017. — Reuters