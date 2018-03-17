Congress ready to ally with ‘all like-minded parties’ to defeat BJP

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday expressed its willingness to ally “with all like-minded parties” with a “pragmatic approach” to defeat the Narendra Modi government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The political resolution, adopted at the party’s plenary here, talked of evolving a common workable programme to defeat the Bharatiya Janta Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the next general elections. The Congress spelled out its stance amid renewed efforts for opposition unity following the BJP’s defeat in crucial Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Lok Sabha by-elections.

“Congress will adopt a pragmatic approach for cooperation with all like-minded parties and evolve a common workable programme to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 elections,” the resolution said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party had supported arch-rival Samajwadi Party candidates in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats.

The SP-BSP front trounced the BJP in a shocking outcome amidst suggestions that opposition parties should put up joint candidates against the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The resolution, however, remained silent on the leadership of the grouping of like-minded parties but emphasised on the role of “a resurgent Congress” in winning back the idea of India.

“The 84th Plenary of the Congress gives a clarion call to its rank and file to rise to the occasion to defend the foundational values of our republic and constitutional democracy. “A resurgent Congress alone shall win back the idea of India as envisioned by the founding fathers of our nation.”

The Congress had stitched an alliance to oust the first National Democratic Alliance government-led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004. The resolution said all sections have been “betrayed” by the BJP-led government and core constitutional values were under attack.

“Under the BJP regime, the people of India — farmers, khet mazdoors, workers in the unorganised sector, self-employed, manual labourers, Dalits, minorities, traders, unemployed youth and the poor have been betrayed.

“Today, our core constitutional values are under attack. Our freedoms are in jeopardy. Our Institutions are under stress and their independence compromised. Our Republic must be protected at all costs,” it said. — IANS

