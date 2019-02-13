Congress MPs fought animosity over last 5 years: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Congress was defeating the BJP in the ideological fight and in the daily news cycle and said that the party MPs had fought “animosity and unfairness” over the last five years.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting here, the last such meeting of the 16th Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the party was now firmly entrenched in the minds of the people. He accused the Modi government of “systematic attacks” on institutions and causing divisions in the society.

Gandhi also said that the Congress stood out among other opposition parties.

“If you analyse that fully and with respect to all my opposition friends, there is only one party that speaks for the entire country. Every other party speaks for a part of Indian society, and we say this with a lot of pride, that we are the uniting party in this country and we say this also with respect to our opposition (friends).”

He said the Congress was the first to defend the idea of India. “It is our duty to defend the institutions of this country and we cannot leave this to anybody else.” — IANS

