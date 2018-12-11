Conference on Sharia sciences begins

MUSCAT: The first international conference on ‘Sharia Sciences: Challenges of the Present and Future Horizons’ started on Tuesday at Grand Millennium Hotel under the auspices of His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate.

The three-day conference seeks to diagnose the areas of strength and weakness in these sciences. It will also discuss the roles of modern organisations with interest in developing such sciences.

The Grand Mufti stressed the importance of this conference at which scholars will discuss the Sharia sciences of interest for Muslims together with the challenges of reality and future horizons. — ONA