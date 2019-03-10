Conduct premarital medical tests to avoid hereditary disorders: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has said that marriages among relatives are one of the reasons for the birth of children with hereditary diseases, but added it is not the only reason.

“As most of the hereditary diseases in the sultanate are recessive in nature, it can be passed down through families, it said in a statement.

“The best way to build a healthy family is to initiate a premarital medical examination regardless of the plans to marry relatives or non-relatives. This will help each person to know whether he or she has a genetic blood disease or other diseases, and choose the right partner to avoid the birth of children with hereditary disorders.”