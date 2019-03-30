Complimentary wheelchairs launched for differently-abled shoppers

Muscat: For the benefit of differently-abled shoppers, two commercial centres in Oman, City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum, have launched the complimentary wheelchairs service along with designated parking spots and accessible restrooms.

Visitors to the malls can borrow a wheelchair free of charge at the customer service desk. City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum also have designated parking spots for people with disabilities, which are located at gates close to the main mall entrance. The easy-to-spot spaces are painted blue with the wheelchair symbol featured prominently in the middle.

“We want our malls to be more welcoming and inclusive to all by providing services that contribute to visitor social, community and leisure life,” said Husam al Mandhari, senior mall manager, Oman – Shopping Malls at Majid al Futtaim Properties.