Companies can contribute to setting up facilities in Rustaq care home

Muscat, Dec 9 – The Ministry of Social Development offered a number of donation opportunities available in Social Care House for the Elderly in Rustaq, during a meeting held on Sunday with a number of private sector institutions in the Sultanate.

Dr Yahya bin Bader al Maawali, Under-Secretary of MoSD, said the ministry gives utmost importance to take care of the elderly. “The objective is to have the least number of elderly people in care homes. This is what I call achievement.” He also said that the house was established based on the best practices in the field. “We seek to develop it along with private sector.”

Safia bint Mohammed al Omairi of the ministry, gave a preview about the house. She said companies can donate money for multi-purpose halls, besides residential units.

Social Care House for the Elderly in Rustaq was established in 2015, and funded by Bahwan Charitable Organisation. Currently, it includes 42 inmates including 12 women.