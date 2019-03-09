Communications aide Shine resigns, moves to re-election campaign

WASHINGTON: White House communications director Bill Shine has resigned as Donald Trump’s top White House communications aide and will move to work on the US president’s 2020 re-election campaign, the White House said on Friday. Shine, a former Fox News executive, resigned on Thursday and will serve as a senior campaign adviser ahead of the 2020 presidential election, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

A source close to Trump, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the president had lost confidence in Shine and was relying heavily on Sanders to run the communications operation. Shine is the latest in a string of communications directors who have had short tenures in the Trump White House, where the president in many ways serves as his own communications chief. His is one of several high profile departures from the president’s staff during Trump’s two years in office.

The president, who is travelling in Alabama and Florida on Friday, said that Shine had done an “outstanding” job. “We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 Presidential Campaign, where he will be totally involved,” Trump said in a statement released by Sanders that included quotes from others praising Shine.Shine said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of all this president has done for the American people has truly been an honour,” he said in the statement.

The former Fox News executive was named to the top White House communications job in July, 14 months after he left the network amid charges he failed to take effective steps to deal with sexual misconduct at the channel. — Reuters

