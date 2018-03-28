Communication skills workshop organised

MUSCAT: A three-day long workshop entitled ‘Development of Communication Skills for Senior Officials’ on Tuesday commenced at the State Council.

The emphasis of this workshop is on developing effective communication strategy within the senior officials.

It has received the participation of a number of the Council officials as well as from Majlis Ash’shura and Municipal Council.

The programme delivery was done by Dr Yahya Abu Zakriya. The workshop aims to develop skills of media-interactions, deepen knowledge of media methods, ways of using effective language and expressions, and enhance clarity, comprehension speed and awareness. It includes skills related to documenting data, articles and editorials.

The workshop will focus on a number of topics including dealing with the camera, the key essentials to enable effective media appearance, press conference, television interviews, political dialogues, television statements, camera-front speeches, TV shows and being ever ready for all unexpected media exposures, the differences between photo meeting, press statement and press conference. The workshop also imparts skills of convincing and influencing.

The take away of the workshop will be a personal action plan identifying the key changes to make and skills to practice to build self-confidence and improve communication techniques.

