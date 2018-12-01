Commercial pilot licence holders to get chance to hone their skills

MUSCAT, Dec 1 -Omani CPL (commercial pilot licence) holders who have not been flying for long or have not pursued their career in aviation will be given an opportunity to hone their flying skills and become pilots.

The Ab-Initio Training, a new initiative by Oman’s budget airline, SalamAir, has been approved by the Public Authority for Civil

Aviation (PACA).

“We intend to give a fair opportunity to our youngsters who were not flying even after getting their CPL but pursuing other jobs,” said Captain Salim al Khatri, Head of Training at the airline.

According to him, many candidates who had got flying licences, were not working as pilots due to some reason or other. “Many are doing jobs like despatchers with some airlines or running own business.”

“After successful completion of screening and training, the candidates can be asked to work with us or they are at liberty to choose an airline of their choice,” he said.

Al Khatri said ever since the Ab-Initio Training Programme has been announced, there has been an overwhelming response from the community.

The carrier has shortlisted 35 CPL holders, including a woman, who had been pursuing other jobs. They are in the age group 25 to 42, with some of them having a licence for more

than 20 years.

Selected candidates have been invited to a screening session and technical test starting from Sunday.

This will be followed by an aptitude test to assess their decision-making skills, reaction time, multitasking skills and orientation skills. A psychometric test to ascertain their personality.

Candidates will also have to face an interview that will measure their communication skills and crisis management skills.

Accordingly, they will be requested to renew their CPL.

Successful candidates will undergo a Type Rating course on A-320 simulator in Toulouse in France, or Bahrain or Dubai. This is the stage that he/she has to pass to become a 2nd Officer.

“Candidates have to undergo Base Training on a similar aircraft without passengers, but an instructor some six to nine times in order to get an Omani CPL. After the Line Training for some hundred take-offs and landings, he can be a 1st officer with SalamAir or any other airline of his choice,” Captain Salim said.

“This initiative will help find newer pilots for the country. As the training cost is borne by the candidates, the programme can accommodate more local candidates while a fair chance is ensured for all. However, a stipend will be paid to the trainees.”

KABEER YOUSUF