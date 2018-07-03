Commercial operations at Duqm Airport this year

MUSCAT: The commercial operations at Duqm Airport is likely to begin in September, said Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO, Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA). Dr Al Zaabi also said PACA is making efforts to finalise the third phase of the airport, including a passenger terminal and other facilities. Oman Airports Authority plans to seek investments for the third phase. He said the Sohar Airport has witnessed “good passenger traffic”, with the number of travellers standing at 114,000 at the end of last year. Dr Al Zaabi said the first stage of feasibility study on setting up an airport in the Governorate of Musandam will be ready in two months. The second stage of study is expected to be ready in 12 months.

