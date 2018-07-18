Business Local Main 

Commercial agencies to renew licences before August 3, 2018

KABEER YOUSUF

MUSCAT, JULY 19

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has asked commercial agencies registered in the Sultanate of Oman to have their permits renewed on or before August 3, 2018 in order to avoid any penalties to ensure their presence in Oman. The Ministry has earlier said that the renewal of the permits should be expedited according to the terms agreed upon in the contracts within three months from May 3, 2018 until August 3, 2018.

