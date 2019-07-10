Main Oman 

Commerce and Industry minister receives Iranian counterpart

Muscat: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry received on Wednesday in his office Reza Rahmani, Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting reviewed indicators of inter-trade and means of increasing the trade exchange and direct investment between the two countries, as well as promoting the bilateral cooperation relations between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran in various economic fields, minerals and labour force.

The meeting was attended from the Omani side by Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry and some officials at the ministry, whilst it was attended from the Iranian side by a number of officials at the areas of trade, mining and shipping. –ONA

 

