Commanders visit Thumrait Air Base as drill continues

MUSCAT: The Thumrait Air Base participating in Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3 or SS3) on Thursday continued its activities at the sites of air operations as part of the exercise, which is undertaken by the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the other military and security services, in addition to the civil institutions of country and the Royal British Armed Forces.

Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and Commander of Unified Joint Forces, and Maj Gen Stuart Skeates, Commander of the British Force and Assistant Commander of Unified Joint Forces, visited Thumrait Air Base to assess the preparations according to the plan of the exercise. The visit comes as part of the inspection tours being conducted by the Commander of Unified Joint Forces to the field commands for joint operations.

At the Thumrait Air Base, the Commander of the air base welcomed the Joint Forces Commander and his Assistant. They were briefed on the tasks that were accomplished during the conduct of the national exercise Al Shumookh 2, and the joint military measures and procedures with the British side regarding the hypothetical air difficulties in the SS 3 in conformity with the duties and tasks of the ground and naval forces. — ONA