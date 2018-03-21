Commander of US Central Command on visit

MUSCAT: General Joseph L Votel, Commander of the US Central Command, arrived on Wednesday evening on several-day visit to the Sultanate during which he will meet Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs.

The US military official was received at Al Seeb Air Base by Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinai, Head of Military Protocols and Public Relations at the Command of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (COSAF) and the Military Attaché at the US Embassy in Muscat. — ONA

