COMEX 2019 kicks off

Muscat: The 29th edition of COMEX exhibition kicked off today under the auspices of Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Assistant Secretary General for Cabinet Affairs.

The three-day exhibition is organized by Oman International Trade and Exhibitions (OITE) and supported by Information Technology Authority (ITA).

Sayyid Kamil said that the exhibition highlights information and communication technology (ICT) sector, as well as its latest developments, which will assist in implementing the National IT Strategy (Digital Oman Strategy) and e-government.

The exhibition witnesses the participation of 23 government entities, as well as external participation from Saudi Arabia and Singapore under eOman pavilion.

The business section showcases the leading technology companies and their innovative solutions, in addition to the shopper section.

On the sidelines of opening COMEX 2019, the e-services sector launched “Manshoud” service in the official services portal of the ITA.

It is an automated chatbot system created to improve the customer experience of artificial intelligence techniques without the need for human intervention and interaction with them in the Omani dialect.

COMEX conference under the title “Smart Cities and Industry 4.0 Summit” will be held during 18 and 19 March. It will discuss the smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The eOman pavilion features ICT from several aspects including innovation corner, mobile apps, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, Virtual Reality, and kids innovations; in addition to the specialised lectures and workshops that are conducted by ITA, in collaboration with the Google Developer Group. Among the exhibition activities are signing agreements and launching new eServices. –ONA