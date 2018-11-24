Come and see biodiversity here

“One of the major issues of addiction to technology is separation and isolation. Although it connects us with the rest of the world, it’s disconnecting us from our dear ones. We don’t know who lives two doors away. We don’t even know if a disaster happens unless someone posts it on social media.” “Phubbing makes you feel less connected,” says Dr Dilip Singhvi, Medical Director, Apollo Hospital Muscat. “Studies have shown phubbing makes face-to-face interactions less meaningful.

A paper published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology found that even people who imagined they were being phubbed while viewing a simulated conversation felt more negatively about the interaction than people who didn’t picture phubbing,” he said. Similarly, when spouses ‘phub’ each other, they’re more likely to experience depression and lower marital satisfaction. “If one’s life partner is on the phone, it indicates he or she is prioritising something else and that really hurts. This has been a major reason behind many cases that come to me,” said Dr Singhvi, who is also a relationship expert.