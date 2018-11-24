College lands open for investments

Muscat, Nov 24 – In a significant decision last week, the Ministry of Housing allowed private educational institutions to explore investment opportunities in the land allotted to them by the government. The ministerial decision 92/2018 allows investments in government lands given to private higher educational institutions. The decision is based on the Land Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 5/80 and Royal Decree No 67/2000 on some provisions concerning the higher educational institutions. Article 1 of the decision says that private higher educational institutions shall apply for investment not exceeding 15 per cent of the total area of land granted to them to practise their licensed activity.

The approval of the application, however, will be subject to certain conditions. The investment will be in fields that conform to the academic activities. It shall not disturb the level of education and scientific research or basic services associated with the educational institution. All educational facilities and their accessories — including green areas — should be fully constructed, as per the standards and specifications approved by the Ministry of Higher Education.

This shall be ascertained by the engineering design of the private higher education institution, provided this is approved by the Ministry of Higher Education and other competent government agencies. The private higher education institution will have to obtain written approval from the Ministry of Higher Education for investment. Article 2 of the resolution says that in the event of approval of an investment application, the private higher educational institution may not claim another extension of its original area or another plot of land instead of the area for which the investment has been approved.

Vinod Nair