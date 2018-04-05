Coface expects GDP to grow 3.8 per cent this year

PARIS: The French Coface Company, specialised in risk information forecasted that the Sultanate’s GDP will grow by 3.8 per cent in 2018.

According to a new report issued by Arab Business Newspaper, growth rates in the GCC countries have reached 2.3 per cent this year compared to 0.6 per cent last year 2017, as the rise in oil prices coupled with improved global economic conditions may support the growth of these countries.

Seltem Iyigun, Chief Economist, Coface said that the Sultanate and the United Arab Emirates may lead growth in the Gulf region this year by 3.8 per cent, followed by Kuwait by 1.3 per cent.

He expected growth in the GCC to remain below pre-2014 levels due to fluctuating energy prices and geopolitical uncertainties.

“We see a slight recovery in GCC GDP growth due to higher oil prices and the recent expansion of production cuts, which is a positive sign for short-term oil price forecasts but prices remain unsteady,” he said.

He explained that liquidity conditions “will remain stricter” after the Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates as regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar. — ONA

