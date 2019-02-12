Front Stories Local 

Code of conduct for social media in Oman on the cards?

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Majlis’s A Shura’s Committee on Information and Culture recently discussed the need for guidelines to control the abuse of social media, including the spread of rumours.

It also discussed the rules currently governing the traditional and new media at a meeting with the members of the Omani Journalists Association (OJA), representatives of  digital news portals, and social media activists as part of the efforts to develop professional and ethical guidelines.

The committee discussed the Code of Ethics prepared in cooperation with the Sultan Qaboos University Media Studies Department and OJA, which will help address the requirements of the new media and control the misuse of social media platforms.

The meeting was aimed at creating a regulatory environment to limit the spread of rumors and misconduct on  social media channels by developing mechanisms to control the spread of fake accounts .

