CMYF to hold blood camp tomorrow

MUSCAT: Chiru Mega Youth Force (CMYF), a voluntary organisation, is conducting a blood donation camp on April 13, Friday. The camp will be held at Bausher Blood Bank, opposite to the Royal Hospital.

CMYF founder-president Ramdas Chandaka called upon all humanitarians to participate in this noble cause of saving other’s life.

The CMYF has been honoured by the Ministry of Health on several occasions in recognition of its continuing support for blood collection services in Oman.

