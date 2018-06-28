CMYF honoured for blood donations

MUSCAT: Chiru Mega Youth Force (CMYF), a voluntary organisation, was honoured by the Ministry of Health for its services in organising blood donation camps.

Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, presented the awards to various organisations on the occasion to celebrate World Blood Donors Day.

CMYF founder-president Ramdas Chandaka, who received the honour from the minister, said: “We are delighted with this honour. Our organisation is holding blood donation camps at the Central Blood Bank, Bausher, for the past 15 years, and are elated at the response we are getting from volunteers. Every year we have seen a rise in the number of donors.”

