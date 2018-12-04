CMA reviews health insurance project

Muscat, Dec 4 – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) held its third meeting to discuss health insurance coverage for private sector employees. Ahmed bin Ali al Mamari, Vice-President of Insurance Sector, Head of Health Insurance Project Team, talked about the project’s current status and its implementation. He also underlined the efforts made by the project’s team for classification of companies operating in Oman under various categories. During the meeting, the date of the project’s implementation was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by the health insurance project team members from Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Oman Insurance Association and General Authority for Social Insurance. Following its earlier announcement of completing the draft of the unified insurance policy, CMA reviewed with the team members the current status and comments received from different parties.

During the meeting, the team approved the formation of a committee to overlook disputes and complaints relating to health insurance. They also examined the progress on the proposal of the Ministry of Manpower to regulate health insurance by companies. Furthermore, the team discussed the implementation phases, which will be based on the categories of companies. It will not include SMEs in its initial stages.

The electronic system that will link the insurance companies, private health institutions, Ministry of Health and the CMA, was also reviewed. This system will create an interactive database. It will contribute in maintaining fair prices and awarding claims and reimbursements.