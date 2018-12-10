CMA raps insurance agency

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has issued a warning to a local insurance agency found to be charging commissions in violation of market regulations.

Al Afdhal Insurance Services was issued a “disciplinary decision” for violating Clause 4 of Article 12 of the Regulation for Licensing Requirements For Insurance

Agents, the Authority said in a

tweet.

The provision bars agents from receiving any commissions or fees from the insurance applicant, insured or beneficiary.

The penalised agency can appeal the decision, the Authority added.