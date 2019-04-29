CMA, OCCI hold meeting to introduce Dhamani in Buraimi

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, APRIL 29 –

The Capital Market Authority (CMA), in cooperation with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in Al Buraimi Governorate, held the fourth awareness meeting to introduce Dhamani, the national project to generalise health insurance among private sector employees and visitors to the Sultanate. The meeting was held under the patronage of Ibrahim bin Said bin Ibrahim al Busaidi, Governor of Al Buraimi, with the presence of business owners and different stakeholders.

“The government’s approach to generalise health insurance among private sector employees, residents and visitors to the Sultanate is an important step and a progressive move to regulate the labour market in the private sector. The next step should be ensuring the efficient implementation of this project,” Al Busaidi said. “The organisation of such awareness meetings that tour the Sultanate’s different governorates reflect the concept of partnership with the employers in the private sector and other stakeholders. It represents a real opportunity to understand the different aspects of the project and its suggested implementation phases as well as for exchanging views and addressing inquiries.”

Ahmed bin Ali al Mamari, Vice-President for Insurance Sector, Capital Market Authority (CMA), emphasised that Dhamani is focused on private sector employees and visitors to the Sultanate, and does not include other sectors. He added that there is a confusion between the concept of private health insurance and social health insurance.”

Related