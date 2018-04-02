CMA launches ‘Tamkeen’ vision

MUSCAT: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Monday organised a Human Resources Forum under the theme “Omanisation Built on Empowerment in Insurance Sector”.

The forum, which was held under the auspices of Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, CEO of CMA, aimed at stressing the CMA’s vision toward the new Omanisation policy which is built on empowering national manpower and achieving qualitative rates at the different jobs rather than focusing on the operational jobs by maintaining direct communication between companies’ managements and human resources managers to share views and identify both opportunities and challenges.

The forum included two sessions the first of which covered a number of themes including the efficiencies of the insurance sector, the ability of the sector to attract qualified cadres, the shift from traditional insurance to risk-management based insurance and the use of modern technologies. The second session covered three main themes namely the basic dimensions and trends in empowerment and the activate of the role of human resources manager.

During the forum, the Empowerment ‘Tamkeen’ Vision has been launched. The vision stipulates achieving 50 per cent Omanisation at the senior management level, 75 per cent at the middle management level and 90 per cent at the specialised and operational job gradually up to 2020.

The CEO of the CMA said that CMA seeks to empower the Omani youths to take the lead in the insurance sector. He pointed out that CMA will provide a number of training courses to encourage Omanis to learn and improve their skills to be able to take over the leading role in this sector.

He added in statements to reporters that the ‘Tamkeen’ vision is adopted by CMA in coordination with the Ministry of Manpower. The vision is based on enhancing the national cadres at the technical administrative jobs at the high and middle management levels. He added that the rates have been specified after careful study of the reality of the insurance companies and brokers and assessing the ability of the sector to absorb and employ national manpower at the technical and leading jobs.

Ahmed bin Ali al Ma’amari, Acting Deputy CEO, CMA for Insurance Sector, delivered a speech where he pointed out that the CMA has built a database for following up the training and rehabilitation of Omanis.

He added that during the past three years, CMA organised about 50 training programmes that benefited about 1,400 trainees.

