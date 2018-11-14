CMA joins Intl Information Exchange Agreement

Dr Victoria Saporta, Chair of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS), has announced that the Capital Market Authority of the Sultanate of Oman has become a member of the IAIS Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMoU) – an international supervisory cooperation and information exchange agreement. Since the first jurisdiction was admitted in June 2009, the number of members has grown significantly to now include 70 signatories representing approximately 72 per cent of worldwide premium volume.

Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, Executive President of the CMA, expressed his happiness at Oman’s membership of the IAIS MMoU. “I am pleased that the CMA has become a signatory to the IAIS MMoU, which will definitely enrich, facilitate and improve our operations. This agreement strengthens our ability to work cooperatively with other supervisors and monitor large cross-border insurers – cooperation that is critically important to promoting effective supervision and protecting our consumers.”

The MMoU is a global framework for cooperation and information exchange among insurance supervisors. It sets minimum standards to which signatories must adhere. All applicants are subject to review and approval by an independent team of IAIS Members. Through membership in the MMoU, supervisors are able to exchange relevant information with and provide assistance to other signatories, thereby promoting the financial stability and sound supervision of cross-border insurance operations for the benefit and protection of consumers.

“We are pleased to welcome CMA — Oman as a signatory to the MMoU,” said Dr Saporta. “In order to achieve our ultimate goal of policyholder protection within the global insurance marketplace.” Dr Saporta added: “An insurance supervisor must be able to cooperate quickly and effectively. The MMoU is an essential regulatory tool – not only in crisis situations, but on a day-to-day basis – for supervisors to foster safer and more stable insurance markets.”

The International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) is a global standard-setting body promoting effective and globally consistent supervision of the insurance industry in order to develop and maintain fair, safe and stable insurance markets for the benefit and protection of policyholders; and to contribute to global financial stability. Its members include insurance supervisors and regulators from more than 200 jurisdictions, constituting 97 per cent of the world’s insurance premiums.

