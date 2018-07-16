CMA holds training programme

SALALAH: The three-day training programme on financial derivatives, organised by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in cooperation with the Union of Arab Securities Authorities (UASA), started at Crowne Plaza Salalah Hotel on Monday.

Ahmed bin Saleh al Marhoon, Director-General of Muscat Securities Market (MSM), in his speech pointed out that the programme provides a good opportunity to review the new investment tools, derivatives of the basic commodities and how to invest in them.

He underscored the importance of such training programmes in serving the Arab stock markets through enhancing the skills and technical efficiencies of their staff members.

Jalil Tarif, Secretary-General of UASA, said that the programme is one of the training programmes by the Union in the field of building capacities and knowledge sharing among members.

A number of staff at the capital markets, authorities, bourses, innovation centres and other organisations involved in stock markets businesses, such as financial brokers, organisations and banks, are taking part in the programme.

The first day included a number of themes including the primary markets.

The training programme will cover the derivatives outside the bourse, term contracts, trading options, principles and purpose of clearance, the key trading and pricing centres and the principles of margin, guarantees and credit. — ONA

