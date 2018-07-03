Club Youth Camps continue activities

MUSCAT, July 3 – As many as 120 participants representing different sport clubs continued their participation at the Club Youth Camps programme run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs. The Muscat camp, which will conclude on July 5, includes a series of social, sports, art, scientific and entertainments activities.

The first station of Club Youth Camps programme kicked off at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Sunday under the patronage of Shaikh Rashad al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Affairs.

Club Youth Camps programme targets the participants to develop the skills of youth, investing their leisure time during summer break. The programme also aims to review experiences of the clubs at different fields, enhancing friendship bonds, team spirit and sharing of experiences among participants.

As part of the activities, the participants visited Muttrah Fort.

The participants learned more about the historical part of this fort and its architectural design. They also visited oil and gas expo and the power exhibition.

After completion of Muscat camp, the second camp will be held at Suhar and the next one at Sur.

A special camp for ladies will also be held in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate while the last camp of youth will be held at Salalah.

