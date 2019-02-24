Cloudy skies, sporadic rains expected today

Muscat: Oman Meteorology has reported about the continuous flow of scattered clouds on the northern parts of the sultanate with the presence of rain clouds on the deserts.

“The weather will be partly cloudy over the northern governorates of the Sultanate with opportunities for sporadic rain, sometimes thunderous on the Hajar Mountains and adjacent areas, and generally visible on the rest of the Sultanate. Central and South-East,” the report said.

Most of the Sultanate’s provinces have eastern winds to southeasterly moderate to moderate, while the sea will be calm on most of the Sultanate’s coasts and reach a maximum height of one and a quarter meters.

Horizontal visibility will be good to medium.

While the maximum temperature in Muscat Governorate is 29 ° C and the minimum 19 ° C . In the city of Salalah the maximum temperature is 28 ° C and the minimum 22 ° C.