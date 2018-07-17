Cloudy skies, drizzle for Dhofar & isolated rain for Al Hajr

Muscat:Cloudy skies are expected along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle. According to Oman Met Office of Public Authority for Civil Aviation mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate with chances of convective clouds development are expected with chance of isolated rain occasionally thunder showers over Al Hajr Mountains and adjoining areas during afternoon. Chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea.

According to the forecast, along the coastal area of Oman Sea winds will be northeasterly light to moderate during day becoming variable light at night. And along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea and Dhofar Governorate winds will be southerly to southwesterly moderate to fresh and over Governorates of AL-Buraimi, AL-Dhahira and AL-Wusta winds will be northwesterly light

to moderate occasionally fresh.

Sea condition is rough along coastal area of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height 4.5 meters and slight to moderate along the rest of coastal areas with maximum wave height of 1.5 meters.