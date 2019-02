LONDON: As lovers around the world marked Valentine’s Day on Thursday, few thought of the environment. Yet, they may soon have to – from rising seas that could engulf the world’s honeymoon island resorts to declining chocolate supplies posing a threat to many romantic traditions. Here are few that are in jeopardy.

HONEYMOON ISLANDS: Sandy golden beaches are a popular escape for honeymooning couples, but romantic destinations such as Bali and the Maldives are under threat from rising seas.

Plastic pollution is also affecting many island nations, with Vanuatu and the Seychelles introducing locally managed marine reserves or banning plastic bags and straws.

CITY OF LOVE: Paris is the quintessential city of love. But in recent years the famous cityscape has been regularly shrouded in smog, prompting authorities to periodically ban traffic on the Champs Elysees.

Almost 85 per cent of the about 10 million people living in the greater Paris region were exposed to levels of pollution higher than national objectives in 2017, according to Airparif, a government monitoring body.

CHOCOLATE: As supermarket shelves groan under the weight of fancily wrapped boxes of chocolate ahead of February 14, it is hard to imagine the world could ever run out.

Cocoa thrives in warmer weather but requires rainfall and shade to grow, and producers say deforestation and a changing climate are threatening world supplies.

VENICE: The floating Italian city famed for its romantic gondola rides and historic St Mark’s Square is at risk from floods and storms exacerbated by climate change, say experts.

Italy is building flood barriers to protect the fragile city, one of several UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Mediterranean region that are threatened by coastal erosion and flooding as oceans creep higher.

— Reuters

