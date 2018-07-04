Clean-up campaign held in Dimaniyat

Muscat, July 4 – Several fishing nets were removed from the bottom of the seas in the Dimaniyat Islands Reserve during a two-day campaign held at the island. The campaign, called ‘Clean Seas’, was conducted by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs in cooperation with Oman Divers Team and Environment Society of Oman. The volunteering divers detached the fishing nets stuck to the coral reefs and were affecting them as well as marine creatures such as turtles. Eight locations were cleaned during the campaign, which was aimed at raising awareness on protecting marine environment and boosting cooperation between different bodies. The ministry plans to devise a national plan to reduce damage to sea habitats and ensure the Sultanate sets an example that can be followed globally in the management and conservation of marine environment.

