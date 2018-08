MUSCAT: A mega show of India’s classical music, solo-stage performance and folk dances will be staged at the Al Falaj auditorium on Thursday. Titled ‘Natyam 2018’, a soliloquy by acclaimed dramatist Santhosh Keezhattoor will be the highlight of the show, according to the organisers. Kalamandalam Mansiya, Dr Suresh Babu and Kalamandalam Shabareenath will also perform.

Related