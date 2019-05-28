Civilian toll mounts as Syria govt pounds militant bastion

BEIRUT: Another wave of government air strikes on Tuesday struck a militant bastion in northwest Syria where more than 40 civilians have been killed in several days of heavy bombardment, a war monitor said.

Four children were among 10 people killed on Tuesday in government fire on several towns in Idlib province and neighbouring Aleppo countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A hospital in the Idlib town of Kafranbel was hit by artillery shells, said David Swanson, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian office.

“The facility is reportedly out of service due to severe structural damage,” he said.

The hospital’s administrative director Majed al Akraa confirmed the attack. “The hospital is completely out of service,” he said.“It was a strong attack. The generators and even my car caught fire,” he said.

It follows two days of intensified government bombardment on the region that killed a total of 31 civilians on Sunday and Monday, according to the Britain-based Observatory.

Rescue volunteers and civilians were seen pulling dust-covered victims from the rubble of destroyed buildings in the wake of those strikes. — AFP

Related