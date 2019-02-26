City’s biggest music festival starts tomorrow

Muscat: Jebel Sifah will host the city’s biggest annual music festival, Sifah Stock Music Festival on February 28. It will bring together Omani and international musicians, along with hundreds of music fans from across the Sultanate. The family-friendly music affair promises two days of music, food and fun carnival.

Jebel Sifah has been bringing innovative and exciting events to the destination to create new experiences for homeowners and residents. The stellar line-up includes the Point of View, an award-winning rock quintet from Dubai, The What?, Bausher Boys, Marshalls, 123 Orion, Gold Star, 50 Degrees, Drop D, Livewire, Pulse & Soul and Smokin’ Guns. The event gets underway on February 28 at 5 pm and continues on March 1 at 2 pm until 1.30am. Sifah Stock will also feature a wide variety of food trucks serving up the tastiest food and beverages in town. There will be a dedicated children’s activity area.

Jamie Houston, Destination Director at Jebel Sifah said, “Jebel Sifah is proud to be hosting one of the largest music festivals in Oman and supporting local and international talent. We continually strive to bring to Muscat’s residents a range of unique and successful events, attracting an audience of varied interests; from sports enthusiasts in the widely successful annual Spartan Race, to music lovers in the upcoming Sifah Stock.

We are looking forward to greeting the Muscat community to the second edition of Sifah Stock, a family-friendly music event for everyone to enjoy. With bands coming from across the region we are ready to greet a multitude of multinational music fans.”

