Citizens urged to wear masks in Bangkok due to pollution

Muscat: The Sultanate’s embassy in the Kingdom of Thailand has called on citizens to wear protective masks while they are outside the buildings due to air pollution in Bangkok and neighboring provinces.

Air pollution has been an increasing problem for nearly two months in Bangkok . Conditions have become so bad that public schools closed for more than a week, and top government officials were summoned to court to testify about it, reported the local media.

The main reason has been the fine dust particles known as PM 2.5 – particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or less that come from everything from auto exhaust fumes and factory pollution to crop burning and construction, the report said.

