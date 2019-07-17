Citizens urged to follow a set of guidelines before travelling abroad

Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called upon citizens travelling abroad to follow a set of guidelines before leaving the Sultanate in order to avoid any difficulties either upon completing the travel procedures at the airport or during their stay in the foreign country.

The ministry issued the guidelines as many citizens are plan to travel abroad for the summer vacation. In a statement the ministry advised citizens to check their passports and ID cards as well as the ticket number and the cash amounts.

For those travelling to countries that require an entry visa the ministry said it is extremely important to examine the entry visa be it a tourist visa, a work visa, a student visa or a medical visa.

Travellers are required to obtain a medical insurance and undergo the necessary vaccinations if they are required by the authorities of the country they are travelling to, the statement said.

Travelers need to come countries need to get their documents attested by the relevant departments, the ministry said urging citizens to keep abreast of the regulations applied in the destination country and strictly follow them so as to avoid any legal troubles.