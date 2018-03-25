Citizens told to apply for ‘appropriate’ visa

March 25 – Apply for overseas visas that suit your purpose of travel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has urged its citizens.

“This is necessary to avoid being charged for violation of laws in the country of destination. It is also important to provide accurate data during the submission of visa applications,” said an MoFA statement.

According to sources in the travel industry, there have been instances of officials in some foreign countries questioning the nationals when details contained in visa applications were found to be inadequate.

Earlier this year, the Sultanate’s consulate in the Indian city of Mumbai urged its citizens to apply for a medical visa when visiting India for treatment.

The consulate said it was important to get a medical visa in order to avoid admission refusals from Indian hospitals.

