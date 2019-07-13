Citizens abroad can vote online

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Interior has launched the distance voting system to enable Omani citizens residing outside the Sultanate to cast their ballot in the Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections. With the new distance voting system there will be no need for polling stations at the Sultanate’s embassies as was the case with the earlier. The system uses smart phone apps with PKI-enabled SIM card from the mobile phone operators in the Sultanate. The MoI said it will later issue a clarification on the procedures and aspects of the system calling on the Omani expats to activate the system on their SIM cards. — ONA

